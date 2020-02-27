WPP (LON:WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,045 at Goldman Sachs Group

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,045 ($13.75) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “restricted” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,081.79 ($14.23).

WPP stock opened at GBX 769 ($10.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 796.90 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 993.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 988.58.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

