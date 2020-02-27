WPX Energy’s (WPX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Siebert Williams Shank

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.27% from the stock’s current price.

WPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NYSE:WPX opened at $10.27 on Thursday. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.29.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,588,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,241,000 after buying an additional 1,901,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,973,000 after buying an additional 1,821,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter worth about $10,910,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

