Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,154 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 983% compared to the typical daily volume of 476 call options.

Shares of WH opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $22,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,792,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,586,000 after purchasing an additional 184,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,224,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,531,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

