Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Cfra cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $110.75 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $102.03 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

