X-CASH 1-Day Volume Tops $4,434.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $4,434.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053852 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 51,897,589,756 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.