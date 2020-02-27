XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Update

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 30th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 26.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in XBiotech by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 76,556 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in XBiotech by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in XBiotech by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in XBiotech by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

XBIT opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $532.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

