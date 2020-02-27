Xencor Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Xencor in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.32.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,876,000 after acquiring an additional 799,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 242,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

