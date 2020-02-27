Xencor Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xencor in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

XNCR opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.