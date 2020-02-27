Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 30th total of 145,500 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 1,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

