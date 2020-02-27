Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,388 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Xilinx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Xilinx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

XLNX traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $81.16. 366,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,205. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average is $96.36. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

