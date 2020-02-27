Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Short Interest Update

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 30th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.36. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

