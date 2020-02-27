Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Xperi worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Xperi by 8.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Xperi in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 33.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Xperi by 2.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $1,763,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of XPER traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.72. 27,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,860. Xperi Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

