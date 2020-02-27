Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

XTNT opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Xtant Medical has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

