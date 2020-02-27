Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at about $4,208,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 271.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 425,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,883,000 after purchasing an additional 799,646 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,179 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. ValuEngine lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

Shares of YNDX opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

