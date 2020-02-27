Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) will announce sales of $39.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.70 million. Capital City Bank Group reported sales of $37.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will report full year sales of $161.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.90 million to $161.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $168.65 million, with estimates ranging from $167.40 million to $169.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital City Bank Group.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $27.73 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

