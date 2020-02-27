Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.17. CECO Environmental posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CECE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. 5,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

