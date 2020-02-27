Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post $100.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.70 million and the highest is $101.00 million. First Busey reported sales of $94.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $407.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.25 million to $411.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $416.72 million, with estimates ranging from $414.37 million to $421.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Busey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

First Busey stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.