Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce $54.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $54.50 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $50.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $244.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.78 million to $244.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $263.20 million, with estimates ranging from $260.48 million to $265.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.42 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $23,277,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $9,787,000. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $6,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FC opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,653.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

