Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. MYR Group reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ MYRG traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 80,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MYR Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.