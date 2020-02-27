Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OIS shares. Scotiabank downgraded Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

OIS opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. Oil States International has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $21.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $520.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Oil States International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Oil States International by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Oil States International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Oil States International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.