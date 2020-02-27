Zacks: Analysts Expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to Post $0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,060. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,761,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $731,924.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,103.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $7,099,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 85.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 164.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 48.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

