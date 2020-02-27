Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $389.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will report $389.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.10 million and the lowest is $383.57 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $452.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

CODI stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.46.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. State Street Corp raised its position in Compass Diversified by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 720.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

