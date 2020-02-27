Zacks: Analysts Expect Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) to post earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.45. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $564,985. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,938,000 after purchasing an additional 863,323 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,745,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 679.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,007,000 after buying an additional 311,015 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 556,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 198,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Essent Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.21. 1,258,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,062. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

