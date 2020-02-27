Zacks: Analysts Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce sales of $51.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.71 million and the highest is $54.50 million. Insmed posted sales of $21.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $217.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.90 million to $221.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $343.81 million, with estimates ranging from $270.90 million to $455.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The business’s revenue was up 366.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $23,617,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,401,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,028,000 after buying an additional 659,239 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 340,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Insmed by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 520,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 305,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Insmed has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

