Zacks: Analysts Expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.87 Million

Brokerages expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce sales of $98.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.50 million and the highest is $100.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $98.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $422.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.10 million to $426.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $469.76 million, with estimates ranging from $460.88 million to $478.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. William Blair initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,030 shares of company stock worth $2,111,914. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

