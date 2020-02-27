Zacks: Analysts Set $15.50 Price Target for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $15.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CLNC stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

