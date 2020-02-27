Zacks: Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Given $7.88 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $7.88 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Biomerica an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Biomerica stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.41. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

