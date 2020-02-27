Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Daseke posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 480%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of ($4.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.73) to ($4.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of DSKE stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 237,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,395. Daseke has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 623,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Daseke by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 89,697 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.