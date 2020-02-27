Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 26.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $2,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,082 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 59.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 174,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

