Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. EZCORP posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.17 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. EZCORP’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EZCORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.09 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 758.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 68,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.