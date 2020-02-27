Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($3.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FreightCar America.

Several research analysts have commented on RAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Buckingham Research set a $3.50 price target on shares of FreightCar America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

NASDAQ:RAIL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,532. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FreightCar America has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 252,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 109,200 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 310,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 94,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 221,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

