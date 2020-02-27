Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.43. Kforce reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KFRC. ValuEngine downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of KFRC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,573. Kforce has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $694.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,416,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,903 shares of company stock worth $3,041,631 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kforce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Kforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

