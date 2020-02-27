Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.21). Movado Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $339.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

