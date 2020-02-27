Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.25.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,657,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,485 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 424,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 182,462 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.