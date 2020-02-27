Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report sales of $309.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.28 million and the highest is $317.91 million. UDR reported sales of $267.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of UDR by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

