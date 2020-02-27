Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post sales of $286.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.20 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $262.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400 in the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 195,665 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

