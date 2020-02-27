Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XBiotech’s earnings. XBiotech reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XBiotech will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow XBiotech.

Get XBiotech alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XBIT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of XBiotech stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.66. 38,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,742. The company has a market capitalization of $514.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.61. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in XBiotech by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in XBiotech by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XBiotech (XBIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.