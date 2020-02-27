Zacks: Brokerages Expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.35% and a negative net margin of 715.53%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of EPZM stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 826,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.76. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.

In related news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,549 shares of company stock worth $297,231. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,639 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,887,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 26,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 46,633 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

