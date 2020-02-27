Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth $80,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $169.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

