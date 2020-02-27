Zacks: Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) to post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSTG. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $560,440.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,413.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 1,458 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $48,857.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,917,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,963 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,904,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,297,000 after buying an additional 1,416,190 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $16,769,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,777.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 525,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 497,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 555,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after buying an additional 444,800 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $32.78 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Article: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.