Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Nomad Foods by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,179,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,868 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,037,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,427,000 after purchasing an additional 360,147 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,292,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,823 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,711,000 after purchasing an additional 729,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 69,152 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.