Zacks: Brokerages Expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts predict that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. Noodles & Co reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noodles & Co.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Noodles & Co stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.45 million, a PE ratio of 132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.18. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 71.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 306,102 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the third quarter valued at $251,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

