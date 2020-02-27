Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qumu will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qumu.

Get Qumu alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on QUMU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.24 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Qumu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Qumu by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 158,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 65,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUMU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 14,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.29. Qumu has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qumu (QUMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.