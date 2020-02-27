Zacks: Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $48.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Camden National an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Camden National alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $677.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.79. Camden National has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.