Zacks: Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $13.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consol Energy an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Consol Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Consol Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of Consol Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. Consol Energy has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $342.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.59 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consol Energy (CEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.