Zacks: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Given $9.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ICMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.13.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,258.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 85,233 shares of company stock worth $606,361 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

