Zacks Investment Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) – Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.50) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSSE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CSSE opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $42.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

