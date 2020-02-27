Zacks: Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Itau Corpbanca an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Itau Corpbanca alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITCB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099. Itau Corpbanca has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Itau Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Itau Corpbanca during the 3rd quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Itau Corpbanca by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itau Corpbanca (ITCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.