Zacks: LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LiqTech International an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.29 million, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.96. LiqTech International has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

