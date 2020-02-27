Zacks: The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given The Pennant Group an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

